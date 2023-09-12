Cronos Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.27 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $4.63 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00035568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00024738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Cronos Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

