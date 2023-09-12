Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$100,000.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Lawrence Frischer purchased 12,500 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.

TSE CRWN traded up C$0.49 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.00. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The stock has a market cap of C$44.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.07 and a 12 month high of C$9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.78.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, subordinated debt, recapitalizations, PIPES, industry consolidation, mezzanine, alternative debts, bridge loans, mezzanine debt, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies.

