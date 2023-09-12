Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Purchases C$100,000.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN – Get Free Report) insider Charles Lawrence Frischer purchased 12,500 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00.
Crown Capital Partners Price Performance
TSE CRWN traded up C$0.49 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.00. 11,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,960. The stock has a market cap of C$44.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.64. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of C$7.07 and a 12 month high of C$9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.78.
About Crown Capital Partners
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Capital Partners
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.