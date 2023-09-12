Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.40.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,780. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.54. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $136.21 and a one year high of $209.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $46,509.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,480.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 71,957 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.