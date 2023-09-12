Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Director Ecp Controlco, Llc Sells 41,140 Shares

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Free Report) Director Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 41,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $267,821.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ecp Controlco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 45,660 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $306,835.20.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 235,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,662. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source ( NYSE:CTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.92 million. Custom Truck One Source had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Custom Truck One Source’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,638,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,214,000 after buying an additional 180,652 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,505,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,411 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 19.0% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,262,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after purchasing an additional 520,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 227,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,368,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,966,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CTOS shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in North America. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services.

