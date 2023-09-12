David B. Fischer Sells 3,800 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Balchem Stock Performance

Balchem stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.36. 78,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,819. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $116.68 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Balchem by 0.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

