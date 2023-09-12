David B. Fischer Sells 3,800 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total value of $499,966.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Balchem Stock Performance
Balchem stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.36. 78,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,819. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $116.68 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.38.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. Balchem had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Balchem
About Balchem
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Balchem
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.