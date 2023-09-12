Decentralized Social (DESO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89.75 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be bought for $8.52 or 0.00032824 BTC on major exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $89.75 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Social using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

