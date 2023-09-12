DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $188.11 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEI has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.95 or 0.00231246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014183 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.