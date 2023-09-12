DEI One Day Trading Volume Tops $44.54 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 13% lower against the dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $44.54 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00231685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014055 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

