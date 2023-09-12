DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Trading 16% Higher

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) rose 16% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 133,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average daily volume of 58,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.50.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.12 million for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 112.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post 0.010668 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

