Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCNI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,033. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75.

