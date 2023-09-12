Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Down 0.4 %

Diversified Royalty stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,562. The company has a market capitalization of C$405.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.94. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.00 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1801282 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.30 to C$3.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIV

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.