DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE DLY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,565. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 132.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 71,946 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 77.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 83,880 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after acquiring an additional 55,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 184.4% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.