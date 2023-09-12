Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) is Socorro Asset Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Socorro Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Eaton makes up 3.9% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,726,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 122,471.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $11.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.00. 2,826,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $129.85 and a 12 month high of $240.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.65 and a 200-day moving average of $188.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,650 shares of company stock worth $26,080,611. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

