Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Trading Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Ero Copper Trading Down 1.9 %

Ero Copper Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

