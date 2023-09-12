Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Trading Down 1.9%

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.94 and last traded at $23.07. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 6,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on Ero Copper
Ero Copper Trading Down 1.9 %
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.