Ethereum Classic (ETC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $83.78 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $14.97 or 0.00057885 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and $83.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,861.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00231793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.40 or 0.00767176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.80 or 0.00544432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00119399 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003851 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,975,807 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

