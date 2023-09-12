Euro Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.45 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00004158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $53.03 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s launch date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 49,252,072 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.