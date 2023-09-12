Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CEO Sells $32,627.00 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $32,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,371,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,641,668.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Joshua Harley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 11th, Joshua Harley sold 1,205 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $6,760.05.
- On Tuesday, August 29th, Joshua Harley sold 804 shares of Fathom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $5,145.60.
Fathom Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTHM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 47,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,650. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fathom in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fathom by 18.5% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,491,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Fathom by 113.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 427,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 227,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the second quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.
About Fathom
Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
