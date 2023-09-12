Fetch.ai Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.57 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $185.00 million and $25.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00035681 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000117 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 813,148,817 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

