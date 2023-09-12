Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.74

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.74 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Up 0.4 %

FEVR traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,310 ($16.39). 906,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,999. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,286.84. The company has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,271.43, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.19. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.50 ($10.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,489 ($18.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.77) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,000 ($12.51) to GBX 1,500 ($18.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,167.86 ($14.61).

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

