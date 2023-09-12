First Digital USD Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $393.99 million and approximately $544.29 million worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 393,963,117 tokens. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq.

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 393,963,116.72. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99934923 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $476,869,816.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

