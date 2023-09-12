First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 27.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of FSFG stock opened at $16.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $24.09.

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Savings Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

