Fiserv (FISV) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) is one of 143 public companies in the “Information Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Fiserv to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fiserv and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiserv 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv Competitors 243 642 1721 21 2.58

As a group, “Information Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 29.62%. Given Fiserv’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fiserv has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fiserv $18.15 billion N/A 32.11 Fiserv Competitors $1.70 billion -$59.09 million -78.74

This table compares Fiserv and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Fiserv is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Fiserv has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv’s peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fiserv and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiserv N/A N/A N/A Fiserv Competitors -38.38% -193.54% -6.30%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Information Technology Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fiserv beats its peers on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. Fiserv, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

