FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $41.33. 308,528 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 744,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.13.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

About FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

