Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.23.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock traded down $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.82. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,351.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 340,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

