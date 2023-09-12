Fruits (FRTS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157,998.25

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Fruits has a market cap of $2.32 million and approximately $157,998.25 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fruits has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits Profile

Fruits’ genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official message board is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fruits is fruitsblockchain.com.

Fruits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fruits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fruits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

