FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) VP Kristian Nolde Sells 20,000 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) VP Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 368,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,820.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristian Nolde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Kristian Nolde sold 20,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $33,000.00.

FTC Solar Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 2,716,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,823. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $179.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 58.87% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

