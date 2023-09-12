G. Willi-Food International Ltd. Declares Thrice Yearly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:WILC)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) announced a Thrice Yearly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 13.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WILC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $146.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.