GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 472 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.69.

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

