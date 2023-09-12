GameStop (NYSE:GME) & Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Critical Survey

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GameStop and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get GameStop alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GameStop 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 1 0 3.00

GameStop presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 65.18%. Given GameStop’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GameStop is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

39.5% of GameStop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Alimentation Couche-Tard shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of GameStop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GameStop and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GameStop $5.93 billion 0.89 -$313.10 million ($0.33) -52.21 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A $1.55 34.25

Alimentation Couche-Tard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GameStop. GameStop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimentation Couche-Tard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GameStop and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GameStop -1.72% -7.50% -3.11% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Alimentation Couche-Tard beats GameStop on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads. It also sells collectibles comprising apparel, toys, trading cards, gadgets, and other retail products for pop culture and technology enthusiasts, as well as engages in the digital asset wallet and NFT marketplace activities. The company operates stores and ecommerce sites under the GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania brands; and pop culture themed stores that sell collectibles, apparel, gadgets, electronics, toys, and other retail products under the Zing Pop Culture brand, as well as offers Game Informer magazine, a print and digital gaming publication. The company was formerly known as GSC Holdings Corp. GameStop Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling and gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. In addition, it operates and licenses stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.