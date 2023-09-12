Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $21,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.85. 232,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,999. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

