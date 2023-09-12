Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Grafton Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.
About Grafton Group
Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution of construction products. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. The Distribution segment include distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction.
