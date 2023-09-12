Grin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $347,140.23 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $347,140.23 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,944.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00231941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.88 or 0.00778036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00542729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00058037 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00120004 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.