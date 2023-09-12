Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Endeavor Operating (NYSE:TKO)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Operating (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm began coverage on Endeavor Operating in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company.

Endeavor Operating Price Performance

Shares of TKO stock traded up $102.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,548. Endeavor Operating has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $103.98.

