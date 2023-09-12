Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY) Announces $0.34 Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNORY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3423 per share on Tuesday, November 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.

Harvey Norman Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNORY remained flat at $12.33 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. Harvey Norman has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Get Harvey Norman alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harvey Norman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Harvey Norman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited engages in the integrated retail, franchise, property, and digital system businesses. It franchises and sells products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computerized communications, bedding and Manchester, kitchen and small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and floorings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Norman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Norman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.