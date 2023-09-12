Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) to Issue GBX 0.44 Dividend

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.44 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of HWG stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 106.50 ($1.33). 97,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,158. The stock has a market cap of £344.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,172.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 114.59. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 97.84 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 146 ($1.83).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price target on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

