Head-To-Head Analysis: Premier Biomedical (BIEI) versus The Competition

Premier Biomedical (OTCMKTS:BIEI – Get Free Report) is one of 248 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Premier Biomedical to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Biomedical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Biomedical N/A N/A N/A Premier Biomedical Competitors -83.40% -122.37% -17.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Premier Biomedical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Biomedical 0 0 0 0 N/A Premier Biomedical Competitors 200 1067 2127 23 2.58

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 18.32%. Given Premier Biomedical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Premier Biomedical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

22.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.8% of Premier Biomedical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Premier Biomedical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Biomedical N/A N/A -0.01 Premier Biomedical Competitors $895.89 million $29.54 million 127.21

Premier Biomedical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Premier Biomedical. Premier Biomedical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Premier Biomedical

Premier Biomedical, Inc., a research-based company, discovers and develops medical products for the treatment of PTSD, cancer, and various other diseases. It offers pain management products comprising pain relief patch of hemp oil extracts; water-based and oil-based roll-on applicators; oil-based pump spray applicators; and ointments through its Website painreliefmeds.com and various distributors. It is also developing hemp oil products, including anti-pain patch, roll-on topical products, sprays, ointments, tincture drop product, a hemp oil capsule, and pet product; sequential-dialysis technique for cancer, Alzheimer's disease, ALS, blood sepsis, leukemia, and other life-threatening cancers; and Feldetrex drug candidate for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, and traumatic brain injuries. Premier Biomedical, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

