Head to Head Contrast: Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) versus Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A Mogo -167.76% -18.22% -9.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burford Capital and Mogo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $399.23 million 8.84 $30.51 million N/A N/A Mogo $66.29 million 0.60 -$127.44 million ($3.30) -0.48

Analyst Ratings

Burford Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Burford Capital and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Mogo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Burford Capital presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.84%. Mogo has a consensus target price of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 418.87%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Burford Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burford Capital beats Mogo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to improve their financial health. It offers Mogo Trade, a digital wealth platform for investments; Moka app, a round-up-and-save app that allows users to save and invest with no investment knowledge by rounding up everyday purchases and investing the spare change into a fully managed investment portfolio; MogoCard that is designed to help members learn to spend less than they earn; MogoProtect, a mobile-first identity fraud protection product; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage product, as well as free credit score monitoring service. The company also operates Carta, a digital payments platform that offers technology and services, which enable financial technology companies, banks, and corporations to issue payment products to consumers via multiple channels, including physical, virtual, and tokenized cards, as well as payment switching and routing services. Mogo Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

