Head-To-Head Contrast: Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) vs. XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY)

XT Energy Group (OTCMKTS:XTNY – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for XT Energy Group and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get XT Energy Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XT Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

XT Energy Group has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares XT Energy Group and Clean Energy Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XT Energy Group $15.27 million 0.00 -$1.36 million N/A N/A Clean Energy Technologies $7.84 million 10.19 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than XT Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares XT Energy Group and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XT Energy Group 2.48% 12.50% 2.19% Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of XT Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XT Energy Group beats Clean Energy Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XT Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

XT Energy Group, Inc. engages in the production of electricity generation systems that combine the compressed air storage technology with photovoltaic panels of the company. It also utilizes proprietary compressed air energy storage power generation technology that can store energy for other alternative energy sources such as using solar, wind, geothermal, and tidal as raw power to regenerate electricity power without the use of fossil fuels or other chemical methods. The company was founded by Deng Rong Zhou on September 2, 2008 and is headquartered in Xianning, China.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for XT Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XT Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.