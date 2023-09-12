Head to Head Contrast: Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) vs. Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) and Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huntsman and Solvay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntsman $6.86 billion 0.66 $460.00 million $0.96 26.52 Solvay N/A N/A N/A ($1.24) -94.44

Huntsman has higher revenue and earnings than Solvay. Solvay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntsman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Huntsman pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Solvay pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Huntsman pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Solvay pays out -193.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huntsman has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Huntsman is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

83.4% of Huntsman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Solvay shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Huntsman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Huntsman and Solvay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntsman 2 11 2 0 2.00 Solvay 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huntsman presently has a consensus price target of $28.42, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Huntsman’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Huntsman is more favorable than Solvay.

Profitability

This table compares Huntsman and Solvay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntsman 2.64% 5.75% 2.84% Solvay N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Huntsman beats Solvay on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides. The Advanced Materials segment offers epoxy, phenoxy, acrylic, polyurethane, and acrylonitrile-butadiene-based polymer formulations; and high performance thermoset resins, curing and toughening agents, and carbon nanotubes additives. The company's products are used in a range of applications, including adhesives, aerospace, automotive, construction products, durable and non-durable consumer products, electronics, insulation, medical, packaging, coatings and construction, power generation, and refining. Huntsman Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Solvay

(Get Free Report)

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market. The Chemicals segment produces and sells soda ash and sodium bicarbonate primarily to the flat and container glass industries, as well as for use in detergents, pharmaceutical, and feed and food industries; hydrogen peroxide for use primarily in the paper industry to bleach pulp, as well as chemicals, electronics, food, mining, and environment; and dispersible silica for tire manufacturers; and solvent solutions, phenols and derivatives, polyamide derivatives and smart, functional, and sustainable yarns and polymers. The Solutions segment offers specialty chemicals for agro, home and personal care, coatings, and industrial markets; technology solutions in specialty mining reagents, phosphine-based chemistry, and solutions for the stabilization of polymers; fluorine and rare-earth formulations for automotive, electronics, agrochemical, and construction applications; and vanillin for the food, flavors, and fragrances industries, as well as value-added intermediates used in monomers and polymers, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and electronics. This segment also provides various products for upstream oilfield chemicals sector, as well as sodium hypophosphite for metal plating and other applications; and PROBAN, a technological process that offers durable flame retardant properties to cotton-based textiles. The Corporate & Business Services segment provides energy and other business services. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.