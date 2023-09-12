Head-To-Head Contrast: Telenet Group (TLGHY) versus Its Competitors

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Free Report) is one of 153 public companies in the “Telecom Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Telenet Group to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of shares of all “Telecom Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Telenet Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenet Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 Telenet Group Competitors 920 2804 4993 156 2.49

Profitability

As a group, “Telecom Services” companies have a potential upside of 65.49%. Given Telenet Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telenet Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Telenet Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenet Group N/A N/A N/A Telenet Group Competitors -12.61% -14.27% 0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenet Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Telenet Group N/A N/A 79.92 Telenet Group Competitors $14.67 billion $797.66 million -155.02

Telenet Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Telenet Group. Telenet Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Telenet Group competitors beat Telenet Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions. It also sells mobile handsets and set-top boxes; and provides advertising and production services, as well as product activation and installation services. The company serves small and medium enterprises, larger corporations, public, healthcare and educational institutions, and carrier customers that include international voice, data, and internet service providers. Telenet Group Holding NV was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. Telenet Group Holding NV is a subsidiary of Liberty Global plc.

