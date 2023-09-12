HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Trading Up 7.6%

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

HealthWarehouse.com Stock Up 7.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.15.

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter.

About HealthWarehouse.com

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc operates an online and mail order pharmacy. The company markets a range of generic, brand name, and pet prescription medicines, as well as over-the-counter (OTC) medications and products. It sells its products in 50 states and the District of Columbia in the United States to focus on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market.

