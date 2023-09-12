HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Holdings Cut by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,584,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $9,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE HEI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.16. The company had a trading volume of 235,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.74. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.82 and a fifty-two week high of $182.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.