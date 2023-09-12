Henderson Diversified Income Trust (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Henderson Diversified Income Trust PLC (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 63.80 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.79). Approximately 113,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 289,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63 ($0.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.63. The stock has a market cap of £115.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1,587.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Henderson Diversified Income Trust’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

About Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

