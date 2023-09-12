Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $206.69

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.69 and last traded at $206.96, with a volume of 381367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Argus dropped their target price on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.68.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total transaction of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 117,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.58, for a total value of $30,650,374.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,138,425 shares in the company, valued at $559,369,211.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total value of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 279,860 shares of company stock valued at $72,618,851. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,160,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,785,458,000 after purchasing an additional 465,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,941,000 after purchasing an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Hershey by 97,975.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hershey by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,746,000 after purchasing an additional 290,920 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

