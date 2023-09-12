Heyu Biological Technology (OTCMKTS:HYBT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.75

Heyu Biological Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:HYBT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Heyu Biological Technology Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

About Heyu Biological Technology

(Get Free Report)

Heyu Biological Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in research, development, and manufacturing of healthcare equipment. The company is currently focused on developing Submillimeter Wave (Terahertz) Quantized Space Therapy Chamber, a medical equipment designed to treat cancer through cold nuclear fusion caused by cosmic ray muons in an enclosed chamber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heyu Biological Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heyu Biological Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.