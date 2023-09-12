Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.80

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $65.80, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hitachi Construction Machinery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, compaction equipment, hydraulic excavators, and rigid dump trucks.
