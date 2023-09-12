Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF) Senior Officer Chad Williams Acquires 161,000 Shares

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chad Williams bought 161,000 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,880.00.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

TUF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,905. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.18. Honey Badger Silver Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.

Get Honey Badger Silver alerts:

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.