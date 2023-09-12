Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF) Senior Officer Chad Williams Acquires 161,000 Shares

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chad Williams bought 161,000 shares of Honey Badger Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,880.00.
Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance
TUF traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,905. The stock has a market cap of C$3.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.18. Honey Badger Silver Inc. has a one year low of C$0.07 and a one year high of C$0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14.
Honey Badger Silver Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Honey Badger Silver
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.