Horizen Price Reaches $6.88 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $97.19 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00026553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00095959 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00048238 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,115,944 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

