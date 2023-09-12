Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.76

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.76 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 685518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $568.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $90.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Eric A. Prouty sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $191,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDSN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Hudson Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

