Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Trading Down 0.7%

Impact Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:IHR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.10 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.11). Approximately 224,361 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 411,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.10 ($1.12).
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 113 ($1.41) price objective on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a GBX 1.69 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17,500.00%.
Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.
